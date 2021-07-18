2 hospitals in Bangkok suspend emergency room service while 300 medics found infected

The Ramathibodi and Police General Hospitals have announced the suspension of emergency room services, citing lack of adequate medical personnel to deal with new COVID-19 cases.

Ramathibodi Hospital also suspended elective case services and reduced the number of outpatients serviced per day, explaining that elective services will only deal with emergency cases, while patients are urged to use the remote service with doctors and to receive medicines by post.







The hospital added that there were over 1,000 COVID-19 patients under its care and over 200 remain in emergency rooms. Meanwhile, over 300 medics have reportedly been infected by the virus. The hospital did not specify how long the measures will be in effect.



The Police General Hospital also announced the suspension of emergency room services, the receiving of new patients and surgical procedures, except in emergency cases, and curtailment of outpatient treatment. The hospital has also barred people from visiting in-patients at the hospital. This announcement came after several medics were found to have COVID-19. (NNT)



















