Thai director of feature film ‘Memoria’ wins Jury Prize from Cannes Film Festival 2021

Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s feature film ‘Memoria’ has won a Jury Prize at this month’s Cannes Film Festival 2021.

'Memoria' is the first time that Apichatpong has directed a feature film in another country, as a co-production between Colombia, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Mexico and France. The film, which is the collaboration between Apichatpong and Tilda Swinton, a Scottish Oscar-winning actress, known for her leading roles in independent films, was shot entirely in Colombia in the Spanish and English languages.







Apichatpong’s ninth feature film ‘Memoria’ also won the Grand prix d’Honneur from the Marseille International Film Festival, which is a documentary film festival, held annually since 1989 in Marseille, France.

'Memoria' will be shown at film festivals around the world, and will be released in Thailand by the end of this year. (NNT)




















