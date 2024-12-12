2-5°C decrease in Bangkok and Pattaya, heavy rain in the South Dec 12-16

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Meteorological Department has issued Warning No. 6 regarding cold weather in northern Thailand, heavy to very heavy rain in the South, and strong winds in the Gulf of Thailand, effective from December 12 to 16.

A strong high-pressure system from China is expected to bring lower temperatures to upper Thailand, with the northeast seeing a drop of 4-8°C and other regions, including Bangkok, experiencing a 2-5°C decrease. Residents are urged to protect their health and be cautious of fire hazards due to dry and windy conditions.







Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will intensify, and a low-pressure system in the lower South China Sea will move across the Gulf of Thailand, causing increased rainfall in the South. Heavy to very heavy rain may lead to flash floods and runoff, particularly in hilly areas and lowlands. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach 2-3 meters, exceeding 3 meters in stormy areas. Small boats are advised to remain ashore during this period.

Affected Areas for Heavy Rainfall:

December 12: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

December 13-14: Includes the above provinces plus Ranong and Phang Nga.

December 15-16: Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang, Satun, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi.









































