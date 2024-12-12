Tripartite board delays decision on minimum wage increase, doubts applicable in all 77 provinces by January 1

BANGKOK, Thailand – The tripartite wage committee has postponed its decision on raising the minimum wage, December 12. Labor Ministry Permanent Secretary Boonsong Tapchaiyuth cited the extensive data from all 77 provinces and the evolving economic landscape as reasons for further study. A new meeting is scheduled for December 23.

As chairman of the 22nd Wage Committee, Boonsong outlined three key points discussed at the meeting: 1) acknowledgment of two newly appointed government representatives, 2) review of legal requirements for adjusting the minimum wage, and 3) deliberation on potential conclusions regarding the wage adjustment.







Boonsong emphasized that the discussions were smooth and cooperative, as evidenced by his gesture of camaraderie with labor representatives, including Mr. Atthayut Liyawanich and Mr. Weerasuk Kaewboonpan, during the media briefing.

The committee reviewed proposals for wage adjustments submitted by provincial subcommittees earlier in July 2024. However, given the changes in economic conditions across provinces and incomplete documentation in some cases, members agreed to reassess the data.







When asked about a potential increase to 400 baht, Boonsong refrained from confirming any specific figures. He explained that the final decision would depend on the committee’s analysis, taking into account the economic situation and cost of living in each province. The adjustments may vary by region and will align with the tripartite consensus.

Boonsong also noted that while efforts will be made to implement the new rates by January 1, 2025, a final decision on whether it will serve as a New Year gift for workers has yet to be determined.







Employer representative Atthayut Liyawanich stated that employers are generally supportive of annual wage adjustments, provided they follow legal mechanisms and established criteria.

Meanwhile, labor representative Weerasuk Kaewboonpan reiterated workers’ desire for a 400-baht minimum wage nationwide. He acknowledged the complexity of the data presented and affirmed the commitment to pushing for fair adjustments while respecting the tripartite process.

The outcome of the December 23 meeting will determine the timeline and specifics of the wage increase.



































