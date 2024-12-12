Expanding Partnerships – 4th Thai-Hungarian Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation (JCEC)

HUNGARY – Mrs. Eksiri Pintaruchi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Tristan Azbej, State Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, co-chaired the 4th session of the Thai-Hungarian Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation (JCEC) in Hungary on 10 December.

Both sides discussed ways to enhance the Thai-Hungarian cooperation on trade and economic relations, investment promotion, and sectoral cooperation such as water resources management, agriculture, energy, science and technology, education, culture, sports, health and tourism. They also exchanged views on global issues.

In addition, the Thai side espressed appreciation for Hungarian support towards the ongoing negotiations for the Thai-EU FTA and the Schengen visa exemption for Thai ordinary passports during Hungary’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of this year.















































