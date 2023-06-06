15-day paid paternity leave granted to male government officials

Thai male government officials have been granted the right to take 15 consecutive working days of paternity leave on full pay, following an edict signed by Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam on May 23. The new policy aims to support government employees in caring for their wives after childbirth.

Under the updated regulations, officials who take leave for a continuous period of 30 days to assist their spouses after delivery will still receive only 15 days’ pay. If officials opt for a leave duration exceeding 30 days, they will not receive any payment unless authorized by a director-general or equivalent authority. In such cases, the payment will also not exceed 15 days.







To receive paternity leave, officials must seek permission from their superiors within 90 days after the birth of their child.

The move reflects government efforts to enhance work-life balance and provide support to employees in their family responsibilities. By granting paternity leave, officials can prioritize the well-being of their spouses and newborns during the crucial postnatal period. The policy also acknowledges the importance of fathers’ involvement in childcare and aims to foster a supportive environment for family bonding.







The introduction of paternity leave also aligns Thailand more with global trends and best practices in promoting gender equality, recognizing the shared responsibility of parenting and providing fathers with the opportunity to actively participate in their children’s early development. (NNT)















