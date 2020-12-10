103 Thais apply to return home while Myanmar fines not jail illegal Thai migrants

Soldiers and police are strictly guarding the Thai-Myanmar border while 103 Thai people seek permission for their return from Myanmar through official channels.







Thai border officials reported that 103 Thai people recently registered for their return from Myanmar. Of them, 62 filed their intention with The Border Consortium (TBC) in Myanmar and 41 contacted the Foreign Ministry.

Officials were handling documents for their return. Myanmar will fine illegal Thai migrants instead of jailing them before letting them cross the border.





Meanwhile, 40 teams of soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force and police of Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai province were strictly guarding the Thai-Myanmar border, especially at remote natural border crossing points on mountainous terrains and along the Sai River.

Besides, administrative officials, police and soldiers operated checkpoints on roads towards urban areas to block illegal migrants. (TNA)







