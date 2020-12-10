Phuket designated as ‘International Medical Center’ for foreign groups

The Treasury Department has provided state land to the Ministry of Public Health for development into a medical service center aimed at elevating health tourism to Phuket province, as part of plans to turn it into a medical destination post COVID-19.







Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan presided over the presentation of partial rights to plot Por Kor 153 in Mai Kao sub-district, Talang district, Phuket province, state land in the care of the Treasury Department. The land is now to be handled by the Ministry of Public Health, which is to construct a medical service center to enhance Phuket as a world-class health tourism destination.

The DPM remarked that the government has accorded importance to providing healthcare to the people of Phuket and its visitors from around the world, noting Phuket has long been an important tourism destination in Thailand, but one that was recently impacted by the spread of COVID-19. He said development of the new plot should help rebuild confidence in the province, as well as Thailand’s health system.

Part of the plot has also been entrusted to Vachira Phuket Hospital for the creation of international standard facilities for the treatment of the elderly, heart conditions and physical therapies under the national economic and social rehabilitation policy. It is believed that use of the land by the Ministry of Public Health will bring considerable economic benefits. (NNT)







