10,000 people in Uthai Thani show support for HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Up to 10,000 people in Uthai Thani province came together to demonstrate their unwavering support and heartfelt encouragement to Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

Governor of Uthai Thani Province Teerapat Katchamat said that the province, along with every district’s network, organized a national anthem singing activity to demonstrate their commitment to protect and give moral support to the princess.







Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiseth led government officials, community leaders, village heads, citizens, and students of Uthai Thani, wearing purple and yellow shirts to gather at the public park in front of the Uthai Thani Provincial Hall.

Purple is the colour of Saturday, the day on which the Princess’ was born.

They then marched to sing the royal anthem in front of the Princess’s residence to demonstrate their love and respect for the nation, religion, and monarchy.







The people of Uthai Thani have a deep love and attachment to Her Royal Highness, and today’s activities were a collective effort to express gratitude towards the Princess, who has tirelessly dedicated herself to various royal initiated projects to promote learning and development throughout the country, said the governor.

The activity was held following the Feb 4 incident in which a car honked at the royal motorcade of the princess on a Bangkok expressway.







A passenger in the front seat was the monarchy-reform student activist Tantawan Tuatulanon. She and the driver of the car were arrested on Tuesday on charges of sedition, insulting an on-duty official and causing public nuisance for allegedly attempting to interrupt the royal convoy. (TNA)































