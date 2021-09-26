10,000 baht fine if online product prices and description not clearly displayed

Thailand’s Department of Internal Trade (DIT) has warned online sellers to display the price and description of their products and services clearly.

The DIT has also forbidden sellers via Facebook, Instagram, Line, websites, and other platforms to only reveal the price through private messages or personal calls. Violators will be fined up to 10,000 baht. Those who provide information on such practices will receive 25% of the fine as reward.







According to the DIT, the evidence could be in the form of chat messages, prices in private messages and the bank account details of the seller. People can inform or report online sellers to the DIT on hotline 1569 or email at [email protected]





Meanwhile, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) has revealed that the online Ponzi scheme “Nas App” has defrauded over 4,000 people and their losses could amount to over 1 billion baht. The “Nas App” claimed to be a middleman for trading stocks, gold and bitcoin. The CCIB created a QR code for other victims to report the case after the first 20 victims, who reported the alleged fraud, had lost 9 million baht in total. (NNT)





























