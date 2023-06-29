1,000 years old decorative lintel found at archaeological site in Nakhon Ratchasima

Archaeologists have discovered a fourth decorative lintel, estimated to be more than 1,000 years old, at an archaeological site in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Rakchart Kiriwattanasak, President of Nakhon Ratchasima’s Provincial Administrative Organisation Council, announced the findings, sharing the discovery of the stone lintel and gate at Prasat Ban Bu Yai in the Sung Noen district.







The newly discovered lintel boasts an exquisitely carved pattern portraying the Indian deity Indra riding the majestic elephant Airavata. Each of the bas-relief lintels was originally positioned above the gate in four directions, adding to the artistic significance of the find. Alongside these decorative lintels, archaeologists discovered a perfectly preserved stone-carved Shiva linga, which is now housed at the Phimai National Museum in the province.

Further excavation found a stone-carved tympanum depicting an armed rishi or hermit, as well as stone pillars adorned with floral patterns and Singha figurines clutching garlands. These architectural works, created in the Baphuon style of Khmer art, are estimated to be millennia old, providing unique insights into the region’s rich cultural legacy.



Recognizing the historical significance of the site, Rakchart said the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) has been requested to set aside a budget for the preservation and development of the site as a tourist attraction. However, the Fine Arts Department will make the final decisions on restoration procedures to ensure careful and expert management of the priceless antiquities. (NNT)





















