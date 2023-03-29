100 workers evacuated in ammonia leak incident at Songkhla factory

Ammonia leak at a frozen food factory in Songkhla has been under control after about 100 workers were evacuated from accommodation in the premises last night.

The situation has returned to normal and the factory announced one-day closure for repair of the system. The area is off-limits.







The incident occurred at the factory in Hat Yai district Monday night when there were only mechanics on the night shift in the factory.

Workers, most of them migrants from Myanmar and nearby residents were evacuated to a medical center, where local officials were deployed to assist them.







They have moved to a temporary shelter at a nearby temple.

Officials from Industrial Works Department inspected the site to determine the cause of the ammonia leak and tested the air quality.

Several workers and residents exposed to ammonia leaking suffered vomiting, dizziness and some fell unconscious and sent to hospital. All of them are now safe. (TNA)



















