10 markets in Bangkok closed to curb new cases

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has so far ordered the closure of 10 markets in the capital, as the rate of new COVID-19 infections is still increasing and spreading across the city.

Permanent Secretary of the BMA, Silapasuay Raweesangsoon, announced the closures for cleaning, disinfection and proactive screening of market vendors and nearby communities.







The closures, however, may be extended to allow further screening and investigation.

As for other markets, district officials and municipal officials have been deployed to monitor the areas, while visitors are being urged to wear face masks, wash their hands frequently and practice social distancing. (NNT)























