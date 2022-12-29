1 more sailor of sunken corvette found on Samet Island, Chumphon

Another body of navy sailors from sunken HTMS Sukhothai was seen on the Samet Island in Muang district on Wednesday Dec 28.

Fishermen informed personnel on a Fisheries Department patrol boat in Chumphon that they found the body on a beach of the Samet Island. The personnel and rescue workers then went to the scene to collect the body.







The area was about three kilometers off the coast of Chumphon. The body wore a dark-blue coverall suit of the navy. There was not a life vest on it. The body was delivered to the navy for identification in Bang Saphan district of Prachuap Khiri Kan.

Fishermen found two bodies of HTMS Sukhothai sailors in the sea between Samet and Sak islands in the southern province of Chumphon on Dec 27. (TNA)























