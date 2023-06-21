TAT hosts Muay Thai campaign to promote ancient martial arts in four regions

The “Amazing Muay Thai Travel Experience” campaign has been launched to promote Thailand’s tourism industry, with the initiative to portray four regions of the ancient Thai martial arts.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently hosted an opening ceremony of the program at the Thanarat Hall of its headquarters in Bangkok.







Apichai Chatchalermkit, the TAT’s deputy governor for tourism products and business, said the authority has been working towards attracting more tourists using the art of fighting as a soft power asset.

“Amazing Muay Thai Experience” represents the uniqueness of fighting techniques from different regions. The four provinces include Muay Chaiya from Surat Thani province, Muay Korat from Nakhon Ratchasima in Northeastern Thailand, Muay Tha Sao from Uttaradit province, and Muay Lopburi from Lopburi province in Central Thailand.







According to the TAT deputy governor, the event will be held in the four regions. The Muay Chaiya event in Surat Thani will run from June 30th to July 2nd, while the Muay Korat event will be organized at Nakhon Ratchasima from July 14th-16th. The Muay Tha Sao event will be set in Uttaradit from August 11th – 13th. The last event, Muay Lopburi will be at Lopburi from August 18th – 20th.

Those interested in these events can find more information by calling the TAT Contact Center Hotline at 1672. (NNT)

















