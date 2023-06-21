8 real cops appear in MyMateNate YouTube clip, says National Police Chief

Eight actual police officers appear in a controversial video clip of a popular youtuber, said the National Police Chief Pol.Gen. Damrongsak Kittiprapas.

He ordered the provincial police, region 7 to investigate into the case in which the content creator of the MyMateNate youtube channel claimed that he hired 50 police officers to chase his team at an abandoned building in Kanchanaburi.







It is initially found that two policemen from the Police Aviation Division and six border patrol policemen were part of the police team in the video. They did not seek permission from their superiors and their action could be considered as a disciplinary offence, Pol. Gen. Damrongsak said.







The youtuber filming such content could be deemed as violation of the law as he causes misunderstanding among viewers.

The violations could relate to those who are not actual policemen but wear police uniform, the use of police’s gear and vehicles. After the local police finish the investigation, legal action will be taken against violators, he said. (TNA)

















