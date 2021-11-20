Pasavee victorious in Singha Chiang Mai Open 2021 Golf Tournament

Chiang Mai – Pasavee Lertvilai with his sizzling-hot performance led him to claim victory at the All Thailand Golf Tour – Singha Chiang Mai Open 2021 held earlier on November 17th, 2021.







All Thailand Golf Tournament together with partners and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) organized the professional golf tournament in Chiang Mai to promote travels among foreign tourists and golf enthusiasts as well as to build a good image for Thailand as one of the Top-of-Mind tourism destinations.





Singha Chiang Mai Open 2021 held on 18-21 November 2021 at Mae Jo Golf Resort and Spa, Chiang Mai as well as its warm-up Pro-Am event held on 17 November 2021 were both a success. In the end, Watcharayu Kuawong emerged superior above others won the Championship in an exciting and fun atmosphere. The event was organized strictly according to safety measures and standards set by the Ministry of Public Health, Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), and the Chiang Mai.





























