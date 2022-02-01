COVID suspected before bout with Thai former WBC champion

Thai former WBC super-flyweight titlist Srisaket Nakornluang Promotion was not infected with Covid-19, said his manager Surachart Pisitwuttinan aka Sia Hui.

His manager said that the first test returned positive but he would like Srisaket to have another test for confirmation. He said that Srisaket was not infected and he planned to have a press conference on the matter.







The World Boxing Council has not confirmed the COVID-19 infection report from the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPN) while other new agencies did not have a report on the issue.

Srisaket, former two-time WBC super-flyweight titlist, at the age of 36 was scheduled to meet Carlos Cuadras, 33-year-old Mexican former WBC super-flyweight champion, for a vacant belt of the WBC at Footprint Center in Arizona in the morning of Feb 6 (Thailand time).



If the Thai boxer has COVID-19, his dream will be shattered. ESPN Mexico reported Srisaket was infected with COVID-19 and Cuadras would meet American Jesse Rodriguez instead. (TNA)



























