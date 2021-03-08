42nd Bangkok Motor Show opening on March 24

It is full steam ahead for the 42nd Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS), opening March 24 and running till April 4. Despite Covid-19 which devastated last year’s motor show and many other events, Grand Prix International has bounced back with a quality motor show, held again at Impact Arena’s Challenger Hall.







Some closed international borders had made it difficult for some manufacturers to get their cars available, but despite this, BIMS has attracted more than 34 exhibitors showing that interest in the automotive world is still very strong.

The theme is “Shaping the next chapter”, with interest in the future being very high. Lifestyle is changing and the automotive world is changing with it.







One area is devoted to electric cars available to be judged in the new special zone “Smart EV City”. Thailand is very aware of the EV future of the automobile and has governmental approval along those lines.

Thailand has always been a world power in the auto manufacturing business, with a strong export history which was kept up even during Covid-19.





