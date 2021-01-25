Zign group of hotels brings ‘happy kitchen’ to Pattaya Beach

The Zign Group showcased signature meals from its hotels in a “happy kitchen” on Pattaya Beach to help offset the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.







Group Executive Director Sanphet Suphabuansathien opened the Jan. 23 food fair, which featured such dishes as deep-fried dough sticks, pan-fried eggs, Vietnamese noodle soup, spicy chicken soup, rice with white pork sausage, sticky rice with pork, braised beef noodles and more.

The booths opened in the morning with easy-to-eat foods for prices at 25-95 baht. The food could be eaten there or taken home.

With virtually no guests at the Zign Group’s four- and five-star hotels, the company is using its restaurants to generate revenue so it can continue to employ 1,200 workers, Samphet said.

The “happy kitchen” will operate at the sea terrace on each from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.













