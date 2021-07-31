WHA Group initiatives target community well-being in Chonburi & Rayong

WHA Group has incessantly been looking for new ways to make the neighboring communities of its industrial zones and logistics facilities better places to live and work. With the cooperation of various stakeholders, the company’s efforts to improve the residents’ conditions are based on real needs of the local community.







The focus lies mainly on discovering what help could be extended to the people from neighboring villages and districts, so they can become happier, more engaged, healthy and productive. In collaboration with local administrative offices, customers, partners and friends, company officials and staff implement initiatives that take care of the people to make them more resilient as a community.



For the month of June, emphasis was given to ensuring the physical and mental wellbeing of community members, through donations for the medical staff, healthcare workers and volunteers who have been offering their much-appreciated services.



































