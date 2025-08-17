The Truth, The Whole Truth, and Nothing But The Truth at PCEC 20 Aug 2025

PATTAYA, Thailand – The presentation entitled “The Truth, The Whole Truth, and Nothing But The Truth,” will be given by Club Member Darrel Vaught.

During his auditing career with the Office of Inspector General (OIG) of the Department of Housing and Development (HUD), he on many occasions provided assistance to government attorneys which included providing court testimony as a witness in two criminal trials and one civil trial.

Darrel will mention the HUD programs most associated with court cases, including the Federal Housing Administration’s mortgage insurance program and public housing authorities. He will share his experience in providing testimony and assisting government attorneys in preparing court cases.







During Darrel’s career, spanning from 1972 to 2002, he progressed through the ranks from junior auditor to Assistant Regional Inspector General for Audit. Finishing his career as the HUD OIG’s Director of Internal Assessment where he was responsible for conducting reviews of the OIG’s audit and investigative offices nationwide to ensure they followed professional standards and OIG policies.

Click here for the Pattaya Mail article about Darrel’s previous talk to the PCEC describing his career and the role of the various Cabinet level Departments’ Offices of Inspector General.

