Pattaya massage staff angry after tourist insists on filming

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police and a translator were called to a legitimate massage shop in south Pattaya after a Chinese tourist refused to turn off the camera on his mobile phone. Identified only as Mr Cheung, the first-time visitor said his relatives in China were anxious to see what really went on in a Pattaya parlor. He stressed he did not wish to pay any money as he disliked massages.

Mr Cheung was told that filming for publication requires a permit from the Thai Film Office and the Board of Tourist Development. Not to mention the Personal Data Protection Act of 2019 which can punish with a 5,000 baht fine, or a one month’s prison sentence, anyone intimidating or causing distress or shame to another person.







The actual footage showed only a pair of feet, the remains of a Thai meal and two angry masseuses. After an exhaustive discussion and a modest donation to shop funds, Mr Cheung deleted the offending material from his iPhone and was given a stern warning that any further complaints would likely lead to prosecution or cancellation of his 60 days visa-exempt permission.

Mr Cheung quit the premises but was then seen entering a cannabis coffee shop with uncertain consequences. Massage shop manageress Khun Joy said it had been a very hard day. An earlier customer had requested a foot massage but then refused to take off his shoes until he was more confident.



































