Thai racing champion donates 15,000 medical masks to organizations in Rayong

Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik, professional Thai racing driver and reigning Thai GT3 Champion, has delivered 15,000 disposable medical face masks from Medimask, Med-Con Thailand Co., Ltd. embossed with “Sandy S.”

Sandy, who lives in Rayong province, donated the masks to community-based organizations in Rayong that have a higher risk of getting infected during their work fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic and distributing to those in need of additional personal protective equipment.







Sandy would like to be another source of support for all the front-line workers who are involved in the battle against Covid-19. He has donated masks to field hospitals, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office, police station, central prison, rescue foundations, the Disability Service Center, senior nursing home, Child Welfare Protection Center, and a temple in Rayong’s Banchang and Muang districts.



“It was an honour to be able to partner up with Medimask once again to support the organizations that are supporting us in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. I hope that our contributions will be able to help those in need, and together we will come out of this stronger than ever before!” says Sandy.







Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik is honored to be supported by Carsome, The Pizza Company, B-Quik, Audi Sport Asia, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Jet8 Aviation, Thai Airways, Puma Thailand, Dacon Trading, Thaiwings Travel Agency, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the Royal Automobile Association of Thailand.























