Temple abbot leads devotees in giving food to Pattaya community

It’s not only businesses and communities who are distributing food to the people in need. Monks from Buddhist temples in the community are joining in to do good for the public as well.







On April 20, at Wat Nongyai in North Pattaya, chief abbot Phra Khru Samuhayongyuth Kemataro and his congregation distributed food to the needy in his parish. The abbot said that COVID-19 has brought much pain and suffering not only to those that are infected but also to hundreds of thousands of people who have lost their jobs and cannot buy food for their families. The temple will continue to give out food until April 30.











