Swiss Christmas celebrated at Amari Phuket

Pierre-Andre Pelletier (right), Regional Vice-President, Operations – Southern Thailand, Vietnam and the Maldives of ONYX Hospitality Group, recently hosted a Christmas dinner for the board and members of the Swiss Society Phuket at the Amari Phuket. (L to R) From left to right: Andrea Kotas Tammathin (President of Swiss Society Phuket and Swiss Honorary Consul to Phuket), Pierre Chabloz (Consul General, the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangkok), Ambassador Helene Budliger-Artieda (the Ambassador of Switzerland to the Kingdom of Thailand, Kingdom of Cambodia and Lao People’s Democratic Republic) and Pierre-Andre Pelletier.

