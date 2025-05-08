Submit your nomination by Friday, 9 May for the BCCT EEC International Business Awards

The British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) is delighted to announce the BCCT Eastern Economic Corridor International Business Awards (EECIBA) Dinner taking place on Wednesday 25th, June 2025 at the Eastpana Hotel, Bowin, Sriracha.

EECIBA serves as a platform to enhance and recognise the best in business and entrepreneurial excellence across the Eastern Seaboard of Thailand, including Chachoengsao, Chonburi, and Rayong. This event not only celebrates excellence with prestigious awards but also provides a distinguished platform for BCCT members, esteemed guests, and professionals to connect, collaborate, and thrive, all while enjoying a delightful dinner reception.





This prestigious event offers an excellent opportunity for connecting, collaboration, and growth. There are 11 award categories, and participation is open to companies and employees of all nationalities, including non-BCCT members.

Submit a nomination for the opportunity to be recognized for outstanding contributions by providing a 500-word (maximum) profile based on the award category criteria

Companies and individuals may self-nominate. A company may only be nominated in one corporate category, while an employee may only be nominated in one individual category.

Nominations close at 5 p.m. on Friday, 9 May 2025.







AWARD CATEGORIES

CORPORATE

Most Innovative Company Award acknowledging companies that, through successful evolution, have pioneered inventive approaches in product or service development. Judges seek tangible evidence of innovation in processes, productivity, and performance that demonstrably contributed to their outstanding success

Outstanding SME Award (50 employees maximum) recognises businesses that showcase remarkable achievements in growth, impact, and innovation. These companies serve as paragons of excellence within their respective industries, embodying the highest standards of performance and success.

Outstanding Company / Manufacturer Award recognises industry leaders who excel in performance, innovation, efficiency, and quality. The company demonstrates exceptional sector performance, evidence of ingenuity, measurable impact from initiatives, operational excellence, adherence to quality standards, and a commitment to innovation.

Environmental Sustainability Award will look for businesses that are leading the way in the journey to achieve net-zero emissions. They seek exceptional commitment, innovation, and leadership in the pursuit of a sustainable future.



Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award will recognise those companies who have demonstrated a strong commitment to actively developing an inclusive workplace for all employees – where fairness, respect, equality, dignity, and autonomy are at the forefront of their values and promoted as part of their corporate culture.

Community Impact Award recognises examples of a company’s active engagement with and contribution to the local community. It acknowledges exceptional commitment and leadership in making a positive impact, leaving a lasting legacy of change and inspiration.

Tourism Excellence Award is a tribute to outstanding achievements and excellence within the tourism sector. It honours companies that stand out in their dedication to customer satisfaction, sustainability, and community engagement, recognising their significant contributions to the positive impact on travelers and local communities.

Outstanding Employer Award recognises organisations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to their employees’ well-being, growth, and overall satisfaction. The company empowers their employees to reach their fullest potential and contribute meaningfully to the success of the organisation.







INDIVIDUAL

Exceptional Young Entrepreneur Award (less than 30 years old) honours Thailand’s pool of exceptional business talent shines. It recognises individuals who have transformed initial concepts into thriving ventures, achieving success locally and, when applicable, on the international stage.

Lifetime Achievement Award recognising an individual’s extraordinary contributions and lasting impact on their field over a lifetime of dedicated service, exemplifying a legacy of excellence.

Women in Business Award acknowledges remarkable women who exemplify inspiration, influence others, achieve significant milestones in business, demonstrate innovative ideas, provide effective mentorship, and show resilience in the business world.

EECIBA 2025 sponsorship packages are available!

As a sponsor, you will have a unique opportunity to enhance your brand visibility, leverage our powerful marketing tools, and expand your reach to a wide network of business prospects. Connect with influential business leaders, promote your products and services, and be part of an exclusive evening that celebrates the best in business and entrepreneurship.

EECIBA 2025 sponsorship packages are available in PDF HERE

Don’t miss out on this chance to elevate your brand to a network of great business prospects and be part of a truly remarkable event!

