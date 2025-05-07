Long-term visitors in Pattaya wonder what Indian tourists actually do all day

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Thailand navigates its off-peak season, long-term visitors and expats in Pattaya have begun sharing more unfiltered thoughts—some curious, others critical—about the changing tourist landscape. One recurring question lately? What do Indian tourists actually do during the day in Pattaya?

Unlike Chinese tour groups heading to temples, or Russian visitors seen at cafes, beaches, and markets, some expats say they rarely spot Indian tourists at popular sightseeing locations, cultural sites, or local attractions. The observation has sparked an ongoing, somewhat baffled conversation in local forums and social media.







One long-term resident wrote:

“What do Indians do during the day? I never see them in any place, or visiting sights in or out the city. Russians, like them or not, go places, Chinese visit temples, but Indians? No idea. To me it seems they come to Thailand to phone everyone they know in India that they are in Thailand, and that might occupy their days. But if any Indian reads this, tell me… Better not.”

The comments reflect more confusion than hostility, but they reveal a wider issue: a lack of cultural connection and communication between groups who share the same space but live in very different rhythms. Some suggest that Indian visitors tend to move in private tour groups or stick to accommodations, local eateries, and nightlife spots less frequented by the typical sightseeing crowd.

Others raise geopolitical concerns, adding to the uncertainty:

“Could be a dangerous time for Indian people to come to Thailand with what is happening in India and Pakistan.”

But while curiosity and speculation run wild, others are quick to ground the discussion. As one commenter noted:

“It’s low season!! Did we forget? … It happens every year. Maybe work on infrastructure, reducing the visa exemption debacle and safety before thinking of a substitute to boost. High Season will be here soon.”





The debate is not really about one nationality. It points to a larger conversation Pattaya needs to have: about inclusivity, mutual understanding, and improving the tourism experience for everyone. Whether it’s infrastructure, cultural engagement, or simply making the city function more smoothly year-round, there’s work to be done—especially if Pattaya wants to remain a destination, not a puzzle.

































