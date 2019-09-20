Spa Cenvaree wins World Luxury Spa Award

Spa Cenvaree at the Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya won the Luxury Beach Resort Spa-Global Winner at the 2019 World Luxury Spa Awards recently. Denis Thouvard, Area General Manager of the Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, and Chuenkamon Leechutiwat, Spa Manager, and staff pose with the winner’s plaque.

