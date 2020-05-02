Pattaya Deputy Mayor gives moral support to officers at checkpoints

The Pattaya lockdown implemented to prevent the spread of the coronavirus deployed hundreds of city officials, police and civilians to work around the clock at checkpoints set up at the entrance to Pattaya city centre.







They diligently work in the heat and during thundershowers without fail and at the same time afford assistance and courtesy to people who drive through.

Last week, Deputy Mayors Ronakit Ekasingh and Bunlue Kullavanich inspected the checkpoints to give moral support and thank the officers for their hard work. At the same time he bore gifts of food and water donated by the public to present to the officers and volunteers who are dedication their time and energy to ensure the safety of the general public.











