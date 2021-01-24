Riviera Group donates 225 litres of sanitiser gel to Banglamung Hospital Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
Management of the Riviera Group present 225 litres of sanitiser gel to Banglamung Hospital for public use.

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility the Riviera Group joined forces with the governmental and private sectors in Pattaya and Banglamung area to work together to help enforce the highest hygienic measures during the Covid-19 pandemic  to be able to quickly restore businesses and regional economy to normalcy.


Recently the benevolent property developers donated 225 litres of alcohol gel for hand cleansing to the Banglamung Hospital Pattaya for public use. The hand gel will also ensure the health safety of the medical personnel and patients as well as visitors entering and leaving the premises.

Medical staff of the Banglamung Hospital are happy to receive the much needed hand sanitiser gel.






