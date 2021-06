With current restrictions making everyone nervous, Richmond decided to take their donated free food directly to the people. They hired a motorcycle and sidecar, made up the food on Friday, and gave it out along Jomtien Beach Road.

Richmond Bar Soi Welcome have now given out free food since 26th March 2020. Their total is 29,000 bags of food free given out, thanks to donations from all around the world.

The next benevolent event is scheduled for Friday 11th June.