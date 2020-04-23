Pattaya Sisters Foundation donates 19 sacks of rice to help the needy

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, many people, restaurants and businesses have been cooking food to feed tens of thousands of people who have lost their jobs and have no income to look after their families.







Some businesses have their own limited resources and appreciate any assistance they can get. The Sabudyum Restaurant in Soi Khopai is one such restaurant. For over a week they have been cooking and distributing food to over 200 people on a daily basis.

On April 21, the Sisters Foundation, led by Chanwith Islam, came to the rescue and brought along 19 fifteen-kg sacks of rice to replenish their charity kitchen. Along with the rice, 20 packs of water were also presented to the restaurant for further distribution.











