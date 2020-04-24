Thailand reports 13 new Covid-19 Cases with one more death

BANGKOK – Thailand reported 13 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total to 2,839 with one more death, raising the toll to 50.

The new death was a 78-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions, related to a stroke, said Dr. Taweesilp Wisanuyotin, Spokesman of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new cases, five had close contact with previous patients and three cases in Phuket were found to test positive to the virus in the active case finding measure adopted by the province to screen its population.

Bangkok and Phuket recorded the highest new infections of four each.

Although the daily rate of the new infections has continuously dropped, the spokesman urged everyone to stay vigilant in their efforts to prevent the spread of the disease.

He added that more 78 Covid-19 patients fully recovered and were released from hospitals, raising the total recovery cases to 2,430 while 359 cases are being treated in hospitals. (TNA)












