Pattaya restaurateurs pour their heart out to the suffering masses

The management of Moom Aroi Restaurant in Banglamung set up one of the biggest giveaways to help people going through hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.







Early in the morning of April 25, they set up stalls outside their premises to distribute 1500 sets of 5ks of rice and 1 tray of eggs. People living in the area were already waiting to receive their care packages just after curfew ended at 4 a.m.



The public was so moved by the generosity that they broke out in loud cheers and blessed the benevolent Tophanich family.

In addition, the restaurateurs also gave 200 sets of rice and eggs each to Banglamung and Pattaya police stations, 100 sets each to Nongprue, Najomtien and Huay Yai police stations. Banglamung district office and Pattaya news reporters also received 100 sets each.











