What a super turnout we had on Wednesday, April 14. Fifteen people for a fun ride up to the lake and back. No racing, with new riders riding along with an experienced rider.







The ride included women, so come along, get some exercise, make new friends, and have some fun. No racing, just a nice steady cycle in the countryside with friends.

We meet Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 9am from Richmond Soi Welcome. Look forward to seeing you.