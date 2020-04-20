ISKCON Pattaya generously gives Food for Life during the COVID-19 pandemic

Hare Krishna. Dandavath Pranaam.

The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to cause a lot of grief globally and locally. There is a lot of suffering, pain and loss everywhere.







As borders for many countries still remain sealed, there are lots of people stranded everywhere in the world and even here in Pattaya and Jomtien without a proper place to live nor money to buy basic items and food to eat.

We just wanted to share with all our devotees, volunteers and donors that the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Pattaya will continue to support the Food for Life program for all the people in need, living in Pattaya and Jomtien as much as we can.

We will continue to support the community and continue to also plead for more donations to keep this program going please.

Any small or big donation will go a long way in feeding people in need. Let us all continue to chant and pray for good times to return soon so that we can get together and read the Holy Bhagavad Gita and sing our Kirtan & Bhajan programs together.

https://www.facebook.com/iskconpattaya/

