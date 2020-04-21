Do you want to upsize this?

Size matters! Never mind what you previously read about this in women’s magazines – but size does matter – in photography. Even more than the upsize does at the take-away.







Photography is all about producing an image, and has been for the past 150 years plus. However, after getting a handle on the technology, photographers began to see that the image was the most important item, not how you got it.

After the world’s snap shooters took all these facts on board, the composition of the imagery was next to be considered, and the famous name photographers of the last century were the ones who understood composition. But not only composition, but also ‘size’.

Go to an art gallery and look at the size of the paintings. Large and larger, all to give the painting more impact. But I suppose, you would be flat out getting the Battle of Waterloo into a 10×8 inch canvas.

However, you don’t need an art gallery to exhibit your photography. One wall in your lounge room will be more than enough, and here’s how you do it.

Having decided on the images, the next step is to crop. It never ceases to amaze me just how many photographers are willing to leave an image as recorded by the camera and act as if this image is sacrosanct. It isn’t. If you are working in Photoshop you will find there is a cropping tool amongst the capabilities, made of two “L” shapes and you can move these around to change the height and width.

Remembering the Rule of Thirds, start with PS as your composition assistant. Now be brave and make your image fit a vertical format, then change it to a horizontal format and see just how this makes the image very different. Not all formats will be the best one, but you may find that a landscape in a portrait format or a portrait in a landscape format quite different and very pleasing.

The next step in your artwork photograph is the enlargement. Generally, the bigger the better in your upsizing, but the final size will depend upon just how “sharp” the image is that you are printing from. If the primary image is at all ‘soft’ it will become even fuzzier and out of focus when it is blown up. Be very hard with yourself and your chosen images at this point.

Only after all of the above, put the image on a memory stick and go to the photo-processors and tell them what size is the final print, and wait for them to tell you they have got it back from the printers. This is no One Hour process.

The final step is to go to the picture framers, of which there are plenty in Pattaya. This is the time to break out the champagne and hang your masterpiece(s) on the wall. You will be very proud of your work, and will be amazed at the praise you will get from visitors.











