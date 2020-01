Steve Seufer generously donated 200,000 baht to the ASEAN Learning Center to provide education for transnational children under the care of the Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand). He was welcomed by Radchada Chomjinda, HHNFT Director and Pirun Noyimjai, Manager of the Drop-In Center and ASEAN Learning Center. Steve spoke to the children saying, “A teacher is only the person teaching, but children must learn by themselves.”

Loading…