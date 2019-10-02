Dr. Margaret Deter celebrates 76th birthday with family and friends

Pattaya philanthropist Dr. Margret Deter, Past President of the Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International celebrated her birthday at a small party at her home recently. Together with her husband Dr. Otmar, they welcomed a small circle of friends and Rotarians to their home for an evening of reflection and cheer. The Deters are known for their staunch support of the Prostheses Foundation of H.R.H. the Princess Mother and have received awards for their service from HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.
