Sopin Thappajuj, MD of Diana Garden Group hosted a merit making ceremony to celebrate the 17th anniversary of Diana Garden Resort and at the same time to commemorate her 76th birthday. Amongst the many close friends and relatives was Radchada Chomjinda, HHNFT Director who brought her children bringing good wishes to their beloved Aunty Noi. Many long-term residents also joined the religious ceremony to wish Khun Sopin many happy returns of the day.