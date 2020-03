David Nardone, Group Executive Industrial and International, WHA Industrial Development, was the guest speaker during the recent evening presentation on Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), co-hosted by the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) and the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM). Among the topics Nardone tackled were the investment climate in the EEC, Thailand’s economic performance amidst the global economic slowdown and the US-China trade war.