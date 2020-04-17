Chief Abbot of Wat Tung Klom gives food to the needy

In normal times devout Buddhists go to the temple to give alms to the monks every morning, but the situation has changed due to the corona virus pandemic which has caused innumerable people to lose their jobs and income. Seeing the need in the community, Phra Khru Sumetiworakun chief abbot of Wat Sammakheeprachaaram Tungklom in Nongprue district together with temple volunteers prepared meals for distribution to the needy. Strict ‘social distancing’ rules were enforced and everyone had to wash their hands and wear a face mask.









