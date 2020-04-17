TAT and MICHELIN Guide Thailand support local restaurants

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and MICHELIN Guide Thailand are jointly supporting local restaurants while offering encouragement and thanks to healthcare workers on the frontlines of battling the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).







TAT and MICHELIN Guide Thailand are arranging to deliver a total of 1,800 food boxes from 18 one and two MICHELIN-starred, Bib Gourmand and The Plate Michelin restaurants featured in the latest “MICHELIN Guide Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket & Phang-Nga 2020” to healthcare workers at nine hospitals in Bangkok.

The food boxes are set to be gradually delivered during 13-17 April, 2020, to Rajavithi Hospital, Ramathibodi Hospital, King Mongkut Memorial Hospital, Chulalongkorn Hospital, Vajira Hospital, Siriraj Hospital, Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, Phra Nang Klao Hospital and Thammasat University Hospital.

Joining the project with their signature dishes are two MICHELIN-starred – Sorn and R-Haan; one MICHELIN-starred – Khao, Saneh Jaan, Chim By Siam Wisdom and Saawaan; Bib Gourmand – Thai Niyom, Klang Suan, Gai Tord Jae Kee (Polo Fried Chicken), The Local, Poon Lert Room (Phlapphla Chai intersection), 100 Mahaseth, Pad Thai Fai Ta Lu, and The Plate Michelin – Sri Trat, Je Ngor (Sukhumvit 20), Somtum Der (Si Lom), Baan and Supanniga.

The MICHELIN Guide Thailand is a project under a cooperation between TAT and the Michelin Travel Partner covering the period from 2017 – 2021 to promote gastronomy tourism in Thailand. – 16 April, 2020.

