Cape House Hotel staff receives royal recognition

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn bestowed a token of honour to Auttachai Chompoo, an employee of Cape House Hotel, Bangkok. The hotel employee saved a tourist’s life by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The presentation ceremony was held at Royal Golden Jubilee Building, The Heart Foundation of Thailand under the Royal Patronage.
