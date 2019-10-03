Cape House Hotel staff receives royal recognition

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn bestowed a token of honour to Auttachai Chompoo, an employee of Cape House Hotel, Bangkok. The hotel employee saved a tourist’s life by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The presentation ceremony was held at Royal Golden Jubilee Building, The Heart Foundation of Thailand under the Royal Patronage.

