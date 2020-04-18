BuBu Bar Jomtien donates food to the needy every Wednesday

Swiss national Christian Isler along with his wife, and staff of the BuBu Bar at the Jomtien Complex set up a table to distribute food and water to people who have been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Christian said, “Thousands of people have lost their jobs and have practically no money left. We really feel for them and want help in any way we can. I know that everyone needs food for themselves and their families for the immediate future, so we will distribute food to the needy every Wednesday at 15.00 hrs until the need subsides.” Last Wednesday 250 boxes of stir fried garlic chive flowers with pork liver were distributed, together with drinking water.









