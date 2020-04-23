Bone club donates rice and eggs to residents of Pattaya’s unemployed

Residents and businesses continue to shower their care and concern for the people who have lost their livelihoods caused by the coronavirus pandemic. On April 18, Nittipat Chokechaitanaporn, director of the Bone club in North Pattaya, together with his Chinese associates and friends donated 1500 sets of rice and eggs to the people who have lost their jobs and are in need of daily sustenance. Each person received a 5kg bag of rice together with a bag containing 10 eggs. Physical distances and hygiene practices were strictly observed.











