BCCT Connecting Ban Chang Friday 31 October 2025

Special thanks to Business Class Asia, Macallan Insurance Broker,

and Kiwi Resource Protection

BCCT CONNECTING BAN CHANG

Join us at BCCT Connecting Ban Chang, a special edition of our exclusive networking event in the Rayong and EEC zone — bringing together business and industry professionals for an evening of connections, conversations, and collaboration.

Meet new faces, exchange ideas, and grow your network in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to be part of this special event!

Date: Friday 31st October 2025 Time: 6-8 PM Venue: Kantary Hotel Ban Chang [MAP]

Entry: THB 950 per person (BCCT members and non-members interested in joining BCCT). Price includes food & free flow of soft drinks, beer and wine. [Menu]

Booking: please click HERE or email [email protected] for booking assistance

Payment:

Online Payment options are available when confirming your booking (recommended). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this.

Bank transfer is also available to Kasikorn Bank 709-2-36464-4 and email [email protected] to verify for a receipt.



Cancellation policy:

Advance payment is required to confirm your registration and if payment not made 24 hours before event, your place will be passed on to the waiting list. No walk-ins.

Cancellations received less than 24 hours (1 day) and no-shows are NOT able to receive neither a refund nor credit.

Payment is required at the time of booking. At any other time will incur a higher fee

Event policy: by registering for this event, you are providing consent for your details to be shared with our partners for this event.

Event Behaviour Statement: please click here



หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

Two Pacific Place, 18th Floor, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]

Location Map: Thai/English



































