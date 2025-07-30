BBQ Buffet Night – Saturday, Aug 2 at Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya

Savor a relaxed garden evening with fire-grilled BBQ, global flavors, and live music.

What’s on the Grill:

Salads: Cold cuts, chicken Caesar, Thai-style seafood, chicken with avocado, beetroot, waldorf

Soups: Tomato cream, Vietnamese noodle soup

Mains: Tuna steak meunière, roasted duck curry, beef and pork steaks, seafood & chicken skewers, pork with tamarind sauce, saffron risotto, stir-fried noodles with basil, steamed fish with ginger

Desserts: Assorted cakes, fruit platters, ice cream

Live music in the tropical garden with Kelly Ford, Moira & Irina — smooth tunes, chill vibes.

Date: Saturday, Aug 2, 6 PM

Location: Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya

Price: 599 THB/person | Kids (8–11) 299 THB

Book now: thaigarden.com/restaurant-reservations

179/168 Moo 5, North Pattaya Road, Naklua Banglamung, Pattaya, Thailand, Chon Buri

Tel. 038 370 614 WhatsApp +66 84 324 1098

Garden vibes, BBQ smoke, and smooth tunes — your perfect Saturday night.



































