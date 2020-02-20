Avani Pattaya Resort hosts lunch for the disabled

The management of the Avani Pattaya Resort led by GM Somsak Tanruengsri paid a visit to Baan Karunyawet for people with disabilities Feb 7, where they hosted a meal for over 400 residents of the home. An additional 30,000 baht was also donated to buy daily necessities and nutritional foods. Staff born in January and February celebrated their birthdays at the home. Prince Malhotra, Director of Strategic MarCom of Pattaya Mail joined the Avani team to make merit as that was also his birthday.





















